Lakeland PBS

Great River Rescue Plans November Fundraising Events

Betsy Melin — Nov. 5 2020

In the month of November, Great River Rescue has planned two fundraising events. Great River Rescue is a private, non-profit, companion animal shelter located in Bemidji.

The first is their participation in “Give to the Max Day.” It is a statewide outpouring of support for nonprofits and schools across Minnesota. The giving day was created in 2009 to launch GiveMN, a venture led by both Minnesota Community Foundation and many other organizations in the state. For Great River Rescue their goal this year is to raise 7,500 dollars on that day. The fund will be used to provide care for pets.

Donations can be scheduled through the organization page at GiveMN.org.

They will also host their annual Holiday event, a Santa Paws fundraiser. The event allows owners to get photographs of or with their pets. For a suggested $20 donation, participants will receive a 5”x7” photo of their family and pets with a holiday theme. The sessions are on Saturday and Sunday, November 28 – 29 at Great River Rescue from 10 am – 5 pm on Saturday and  12 pm – 4 pm on Sunday.

Photos are taken by Image Photography of Bemidji, and additional packages will be available for purchase. Spots are limited, and appointments must be scheduled through greatriverrescue.com or by calling the shelter.

By — Betsy Melin

