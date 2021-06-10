Great River Rescue Participating in National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Great River Rescue Shelter in Bemidji is holding a cat adoption special for the month of June in honor of National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month. Since the beginning of the month, they have already placed seven cats in new homes.

Typically, the shelter has 20 to 30 cats available for adoption. All adult cats will be available for adoption this month for $50. June is selected as the month for cat adoption because it is when the need is the greatest. The cats will are ready to be adopted after a full intake exam.

Those interested in viewing adoptable cats or setting up an appointment can visit greatriverrescue.com.

