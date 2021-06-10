Lakeland PBS

Great River Rescue Participating in National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month

Betsy Melin — Jun. 9 2021

Great River Rescue Shelter in Bemidji is holding a cat adoption special for the month of June in honor of National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month. Since the beginning of the month, they have already placed seven cats in new homes.

Typically, the shelter has 20 to 30 cats available for adoption. All adult cats will be available for adoption this month for $50. June is selected as the month for cat adoption because it is when the need is the greatest. The cats will are ready to be adopted after a full intake exam.

Those interested in viewing adoptable cats or setting up an appointment can visit greatriverrescue.com.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Bemidji’s 53rd Annual Art in the Park Returns in July

Bemidji Sculpture Walk Returns With Virtual Tours

In Business: New Helicopter Flight School Opens Near Bemidji

Bemidji Area Schools Receives Feedback on Money-Saving Efforts

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.