Lakeland PBS

Great River Rescue in Bemidji Receives 2022 Touchstone Energy Community Award

Justin OthoudtJan. 9 2023

Since its inception in 1977, Bemidji’s Great River Rescue has served as a valuable resource for animals in need. Now, it seems Beltrami Electric Cooperative has recognized the shelter, as the company has recently named Great River Rescue as the winner of their 2022 Touchstone Energy Community Award.

The award itself is meant to recognize local non-profit organizations for their exemplary contributions towards their community, which in Great River Rescue’s case is their dedication towards serving pets around the Bemidji area.

In addition to the award itself, the animal shelter will receive a grant so that the organization may continue its efforts to serve the community.

“The funding that we get from this grant, or other grants, and community donations help us provide regular care for the shelter pets.” said Great River Rescue Executive Director Brandon Mustful. “It also provides for veterinary care, preventative care treatments like vaccinations, flea and tick treatment, dewormer, things like that.”

The shelter also provides lost and found resources, educational outreach, and a “Pet Fixers” clinic which allows qualifying members of the community to spay and neuter their pets at a lowered cost, to ensure all a pet’s needs are met.

“Our goal is to transition these pets from where they come from whether they’re a stray, or maybe an owner that can no longer care for the pet and they bring them here, but to transition them into a new, permanent home,” said Mustful. “Last year, for example, we adopted 342 animals and we’re always trying to save even more.”

Great River Rescue hopes that through awards and grants like these, they can continue their mission to serve animals in need.

Previous winners of the Touchstone Energy Community Award include organizations such as Village of Hope and Ruby’s Pantry of Bemidji.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Sculpture for Former BSU Hockey Coach Bob Peters Proposed for Sanford Center

In Focus: Bemidji’s Vocalmotive Show Choir Sets Stage for Season with Annual Dinner Show

Bemidji Area Young Professionals Prepare for 2023

New and Returning Beltrami County Officials Sworn in at Ceremony

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.