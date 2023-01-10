Great River Rescue in Bemidji Receives 2022 Touchstone Energy Community Award

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Since its inception in 1977, Bemidji’s Great River Rescue has served as a valuable resource for animals in need. Now, it seems Beltrami Electric Cooperative has recognized the shelter, as the company has recently named Great River Rescue as the winner of their 2022 Touchstone Energy Community Award.

The award itself is meant to recognize local non-profit organizations for their exemplary contributions towards their community, which in Great River Rescue’s case is their dedication towards serving pets around the Bemidji area.

In addition to the award itself, the animal shelter will receive a grant so that the organization may continue its efforts to serve the community.

“The funding that we get from this grant, or other grants, and community donations help us provide regular care for the shelter pets.” said Great River Rescue Executive Director Brandon Mustful. “It also provides for veterinary care, preventative care treatments like vaccinations, flea and tick treatment, dewormer, things like that.”

The shelter also provides lost and found resources, educational outreach, and a “Pet Fixers” clinic which allows qualifying members of the community to spay and neuter their pets at a lowered cost, to ensure all a pet’s needs are met.

“Our goal is to transition these pets from where they come from whether they’re a stray, or maybe an owner that can no longer care for the pet and they bring them here, but to transition them into a new, permanent home,” said Mustful. “Last year, for example, we adopted 342 animals and we’re always trying to save even more.”

Great River Rescue hopes that through awards and grants like these, they can continue their mission to serve animals in need.

Previous winners of the Touchstone Energy Community Award include organizations such as Village of Hope and Ruby’s Pantry of Bemidji.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today