Great River Rescue In Bemidji Looking For Foster Pet Parents

Malaak KhattabMar. 25 2020

Great River Rescue in Bemidji will temporarily close to the public effective Friday, March 27th and are seeking the public’s help in fostering pets during this time.

The animal shelter’s closure comes after Governor Tim Walz made an executive order to suspend all elective surgeries, including spay and neuter surgeries for pets.

According to a statement on the Great River Rescue website, the animal shelter is looking for anyone who is able to take in a dog or cat.

 “It is imperative that we do not allow these animals to stay confined at our shelter because we don’t know how long this situation will last,”said Brandon Mustful, the Executive Director of Great River Rescue.“The longer our animals remain at the shelter with little socialization, the more likely it is they will develop medical and behavioral issues.

The shelter will only be able to take-in animals in emergency situations. The staff at Great River Rescue will do their best to respond to phone calls and emails and provide whatever resources we are able, the statement said.

If you are already an approved foster care provider, email Great River Rescue at fostercare@greatriverrescue.com or call us at 751-7910. If you’re not an approved caregiver, you can complete a foster home application here

Other services canceled/Rescheduled:

April Petfixers Clinic- Staff will contact registered clients individually to reschedule.

Level I volunteer trainings will be held as scheduled, but will be offered via a livestreaming service.

