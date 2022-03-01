Lakeland PBS

Great River Rescue in Bemidji Hosting Affordable Pet Clinics

Mary BalstadFeb. 28 2022

Bemidji’s Great River Rescue will be hosting two upcoming low-cost clinics. The Pet Wellness Clinic and Pet Fixers Program are chances for pet owners to take care of the best feline or canine friends.

Whether it’s an excited wag of a tail or a content purr, animals have their ways of telling owners how they feel. Yet, sometimes high costs can halt helping furry friends. Great River Rescue’s answer to this is through offering low-cost clinics.

Executive director Brandon Mustful says the clinics have greatly reduced costs, ranging from about $65 to $100, for spaying and neutering fees. The Wellness Clinic will be open on March 26 and the Fixer Clinics are held one weekend every month. Registration is solely online.

Kennel Attendant Briana Propst says the registration fills up quickly, as the low costs are meant to assist those in need.

Owners are advised to keep a close eye on their pets for the following 7 to 10 days after surgical procedures. They should also limit outside play and walking. But, after recovery, owners should expect a happier, healthier pet.

Online registration for the Wellness Clinic is currently open. The Pet Fixers Clinic registration will open on March 1. More information can be found at the Great River Rescue’s website.

By — Mary Balstad

