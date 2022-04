Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Saturday, April 9 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

A new U.K. production of the long-running hit that garnered the Best Musical Tony for 1959. “The Sound of Music” is the inspiring true story of the von Trapp Family Singers’ escape from Austria during the rise of Nazism.