November 14 at 9 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

This unique concert film offers viewers a front row seat and exclusive backstage pass to superstar Michael Buble’s visually thrilling and musically triumphant To Be Loved Tour, which was seen worldwide by two million fans in 2015 over the course of an epic schedule of 172 concert dates.