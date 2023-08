Click to print (Opens in new window)

Monday, August 21st at 8:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Performed from Highland Park’s Ravinia Festival, Great Performances presents legendary composer Leonard Bernstein’s Kaddish symphony featuring the talent of Uniting Voices (formerly Chicago Children’s Choir), Chicago Symphony Chorus and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.