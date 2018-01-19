DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Great Northern Depot In Bemidji Celebrates 105th Anniversary

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 19 2018
Leave a Comment

The Great Northern Depot is celebrating its 105th birthday this week. You may know the building as the home to the Beltrami County History Center, but the brick and mortar offers a ton more to history buffs.

“Well, it was opened to the public in 1912. It actually went under construction in 1911 and it was a key transportation hub for about 70 years,” says Andy Mack, a volunteer at the center and railroad history buff.

The 215 foot-long depot houses a basement and an extensive attic. It was restored into the Beltrami County History Center in the year 2000. To celebrate the big anniversary, admission to the museum was only 105 cents. Guests were also given an exclusive tour of the building.

“We had a lot of visitors. A lot of families took advantage of the reduced price and we were so grateful for folks coming out to see the depot,” says Gary Rozman, who serves as the executive director of the center.

There was a time when the building was almost lost, but thanks to a few activists, no one laid a finger on the historic site.

“It had a historical significance. It got a tremendous amount of support from Beltrami County, the city of Bemidji, the citizens of the area and then the state of Minnesota. So that kind of got the ball rolling and it was restored to as you see it today,” says Mack.

The Great Northern Depot has served the Beltrami County for more than 100 years. For the next 100, they’re hoping for more of the same.

Rozman says, “We have many, many generations of worth of items that can be found here that truly help tell the story of Beltrami County and the surrounding region here in Northern Minnesota. We have a number of Ojibwe artifacts, bead work, a dug out canoe.”

While they want more of the same, they’re also listening to the thoughts of the public.

“We would love to have you come and see the exhibit. If you have an idea for an exhibit or a topic you want us to focus on, let us know! We eagerly want to work with the community!” says Rozman.

If you’d like to visit, the center is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 12 to 4 or by appointment.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

BRRRmidji Plunge & Frozen Ox 5K To Take Place In February

Northwest Technical College Hosts Free Dental Care For Kids Event

Local Forum Discusses Human Trafficking In Northern Minnesota

MnDOT Reminds Drivers To Slow Down On Roads In Winter

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

Latest Story

Golden Apple: Metier Program Leads Pillager Students to Discovery

Metier is all about discovering yourself and being your own greatest version. “We have the students come in and they get to participate in
Posted on Jan. 18 2018

Latest Stories

Golden Apple: Metier Program Leads Pillager Students to Discovery

Posted on Jan. 18 2018

BRRRmidji Plunge & Frozen Ox 5K To Take Place In February

Posted on Jan. 18 2018

Northwest Technical College Hosts Free Dental Care For Kids Event

Posted on Jan. 18 2018

CLC To Host Duluth Civil Rights Director

Posted on Jan. 18 2018

Minnesota Misses Short List for Amazon Headquarters

Posted on Jan. 18 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.