DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Grazing Tour Shows Local Landowners Benefits Of Grazing System

Haydee Clotter
Aug. 24 2017
Leave a Comment

Landowners from Beltrami County and surrounding areas went on a grazing tour near Blackduck to learn techniques and other resources that’ll improve forage production.

“Utilizing a rotational grazing system, it helps them to better manage their forages, better manage their cattle and provide cleaner water,” said USDA Natural Resources District Conservationist Larry Voltz.

A rotational grazing system moves livestock between pastures on a regular basis. It’s something that Rachel Gray has practiced on the 1,200 acres at her Little Timber Farms for about 12 years. She has more than 300 cows and calves.

“We really increased the productivity of our land, I feel that we’ve put more organic material back into our soil,” said Gray.

According to USDA Natural Resources Grazing Specialist Tom Gervais, Minnesota has nearly 3 million acres of grazing land. A grazing system may not be for everyone, but it’s something that requires long-term monitoring. Factors such as economics and infrastructure are considered when designing a system.

“We’ll look at all the goals that a producer may have and we’ll identify conservation need for any particular farm and develop basically a plan of attack to address all of those things,” said Gervais.

Vince Gross has 20 pair of cow calf including red and black Angus at his farm. He’s in the beginning stages of his system and has one pasture.

“We put in a new well in, new service for the electricity, put a new hydrant in and I tied it into the system that I have,” said Gross.

When the forage is in a high production mode and growing well, it gives the cattle an opportunity to grow. After investments ranging from fencing to a water system producers can expect to maximize their profits.

“Everything is just going to start working much better and better and as you continue to grow, it not only is better for the land, but then as part of that it grows the profitability for the producer,” said Voltz.

The grazing season typically is from early May through the end of September.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Beltrami County Fair Prepares Youth For State Fair

Cattle Barn Fire Kills 2 Dozen Cows In Melrose

The Crow Wing County Fair Is In Town

Community Spotlight: Bemidji Beef Days Promotes Beef Industry

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

Fishing Tips: Safely Transporting Bait

On this week’s segment of Fishing Tips, Ray and Mandy talk about safely transporting bait.
Posted on Aug. 24 2017

Latest Stories

Fishing Tips: Safely Transporting Bait

Posted on Aug. 24 2017

Brainerd Man Arrested After Physical Fight With Officers

Posted on Aug. 24 2017

Brainerd Woman Arrested After Driving Car Into The Mississippi

Posted on Aug. 24 2017

Brainerd Hosts The Lakes And Farm Harvest Dinner

Posted on Aug. 24 2017

Protestors Briefly Shut Down Construction On Enbridge Energy's Line 3 Pipeline

Posted on Aug. 24 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.