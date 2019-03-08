Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Gray Wolf To Be Delisted From Endangered Species List

Anthony Scott
Mar. 7 2019
Leave a Comment

According to the Wildlife Society, the gray wolf, which has been on the endangered species list since the 1960’s, is set to be delisted from the Endangered Species Act (ESA) in all of the lower 48 states by the end of 2019 fiscal year.

Congressman Collin C. Peterson applauds Interior Acting Secretary David Bernhardt for his efforts to delist the gray wolf, and released the statement below.

“I am pleased to see that Acting Secretary Bernhardt supports state management of wolves. The gray wolf population continues to thrive in Minnesota, and we should be able to delist wolves in our area first because the state has already proven that it can successfully manage the population. This proposal is a step in the right direction to ensure that farmers and ranchers in Minnesota can protect their livestock and pets without fear of punishment.”

Wolves are currently managed at the state level in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho, and by the federal government in most other areas. Despite being home to the largest wolf population in the continental U.S., wolves continue to be managed by the federal government in Minnesota. Minnesota successfully managed gray wolves from 2012 until 2014 when a court order relisted wolves in all of the Western Great Lake States.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville Wrestling Is Silencing The Doubters

One Family May Lose Their Medicare Plan Over An Address Mistake

Congress Votes To Approve Farm Bill

Key Congressman Optimistic About Farm Bill

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Avatar
Al Martin said

Wonderful that so many people are working for this! For too long as a society w... Read More

Avatar
Andrea Rusk said

Great story Rachel; thanks for covering this amazing event!... Read More

Avatar
Dave said

What is taking so long to charge that murderer. I used to work with one of the v... Read More

Avatar
You'll never know said

He deserves what he gets ....I hope he fry in hell... Read More

Latest Story

CLC Clubs Face Off In Cardboard Boat Races

Central Lakes College students spent the evening paddling homemade cardboard boats across the pool at the high school in a battle for the CLC’s
Posted on Mar. 7 2019

Latest Stories

CLC Clubs Face Off In Cardboard Boat Races

Posted on Mar. 7 2019

Border to Border Broadband Program Could Deliver High-Speed Internet To Underserved Areas

Posted on Mar. 7 2019

Crow Wing County Announces Photo Contest Winners

Posted on Mar. 7 2019

Brainerd Public Library Celebrates Teen Tech Week

Posted on Mar. 7 2019

Bemidji Car Pursuit Leads to Arrest

Posted on Mar. 7 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate