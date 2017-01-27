Gratitude Tour Coming To Bemidji

Garrison Keillor may have wrapped up “A Prairie Home Companion” but he will soon be on the road again with a Gratitude Tour as part of Minnesota Public Radio’s 50th Anniversary.

The Gratitude Tour will stop at five college campuses this spring, which includes a stop at Bemidji State Universities Beaux Arts Ballroom where Keillor will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24.

Keillor last performed in Bemidji with “A Prairie Home Companion” back in November of 2015.

Tickets are $10 for staff members of Bemidji State and free for students. Tickets for the general public are $25. For more information you can visit www.garrisonkeillor.com