Gratitude Tour Coming To Bemidji
Garrison Keillor may have wrapped up “A Prairie Home Companion” but he will soon be on the road again with a Gratitude Tour as part of Minnesota Public Radio’s 50th Anniversary.
The Gratitude Tour will stop at five college campuses this spring, which includes a stop at Bemidji State Universities Beaux Arts Ballroom where Keillor will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24.
Keillor last performed in Bemidji with “A Prairie Home Companion” back in November of 2015.
Tickets are $10 for staff members of Bemidji State and free for students. Tickets for the general public are $25. For more information you can visit www.garrisonkeillor.com
