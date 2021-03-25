Grass Fire Reported in Gully
One small shed and a trailer was lost in a fire in Gully according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
On March 24, the sheriff’s office responded to a call just before 3PM. According to the release, numerous neighbors helped each other fight the approaching fire until the fire department arrived.
All the homes along the westside of Gully were saved. No injuries were reported and the origin of the fire is still under investigation.
