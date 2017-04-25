Grass Fire Breaks Out Near Wadena

A grass fire broke out outside Wadena, after a property owner attempted to burn a flower bed, according to a press release. The incident happened around 5:30 PM on Saturday, in Wing River Township, 12 miles northeast of Wadena.

The property owner, identified as Warren Spelderick, 64, said that the wind switched directions. He attempted to put out the fire but it quickly spread.

The fire burned a pasture and a couple of older buildings on the property. The fire was extinguished with no other property being damaged.

Spelderick said that he did not have a burning permit.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Verndale Fire Department, Verndale Police Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.