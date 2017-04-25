DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Grass Fire Breaks Out Near Wadena

Mal Meyer
Apr. 25 2017
Leave a Comment

A grass fire broke out outside Wadena, after a property owner attempted to burn a flower bed, according to a press release. The incident happened around 5:30 PM on Saturday, in Wing River Township, 12 miles northeast of Wadena.

The property owner, identified as Warren Spelderick, 64, said that the wind switched directions. He attempted to put out the fire but it quickly spread.

The fire burned a pasture and a couple of older buildings on the property. The fire was extinguished with no other property being damaged.

Spelderick said that he did not have a burning permit.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Verndale Fire Department, Verndale Police Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two-Vehicle Crash Leaves Four Injured

Update: Missing 89-Year-Old Verndale Man Found Safe

Impaired Driver Causes Snowmobiling Accident

Live Well At Home Grant Gives Millions

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lydia said

Thank you for your wonderful work on the March for Babies piece, Haydee Clotter!... Read More

Patrick Plemel said

Great coverage team Lakeland... Read More

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

0

Bemidji Selected For Wildfire Planning Assistance Program

The Bemidji area is one of 14 communities recently selected to participate in the Community Planning Assistance for Wildfire (CPAW) program. In a
Posted on Apr. 25 2017

Recently Added

Bemidji Selected For Wildfire Planning Assistance Program

Posted on Apr. 25 2017

Two-Vehicle Crash Leaves Four Injured

Posted on Apr. 25 2017

Long Time Viking Adrian Peterson Becomes A Saint

Posted on Apr. 25 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.