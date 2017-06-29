DONATE

Grants To Improve County Courthouse Security

Jun. 29 2017
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court is providing $1 million to improve security at 57 county courthouses across the state.

The grant money will help counties with a wide range of improvements, including security screening stations, bullet-resistant glass at public service counters and security training for courthouse officials and staff.

Grant awards ranged from $514 to nearly $68,000.

Counties in the immediate Lakeland viewing area include Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mille Lacs, and Todd.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea says the grant initiative is the first time in history that Minnesota has taken a statewide approach to addressing the issue of courthouse security.

It’s the result of a legislative proposal brought by a statewide coalition of county and justice system partners.

