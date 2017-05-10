DONATE

Grants Available For Employers To Improve Minnesota Workforce

Haydee Clotter
May. 10 2017
Minnesota employers can obtain financial help as they try to develop a registered apprenticeship program to recruit, train and retain a highly skilled workforce.

Approved applicants receive funds to offset their costs related to program development, instruction and supplies. Recipients can receive up to $5,000 for each registered apprentice.

The Minnesota Apprenticeship Initiative (MAI) targets employers in these five high-growth industries: advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health care, information technology and transportation.

“Registered apprenticeship has long been recognized as the gold standard in employment-based career development,” said Ken Peterson, commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry (DLI). “Building upon that success in the construction industry, this model can assist other industries striving to build a diverse and inclusive workforce to address the challenges of workers skills gaps, growing retirements and talent retention.”

Employers interested in this opportunity are encouraged to visit the Minnesota Apprenticeship Initiative page on the DLI website to review requirements and submit their grant application by June 14.

Funding for this initiative is provided by the U.S. Department of Labor through a $5 million grant.

