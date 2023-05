Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sunday, June 04 at 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Go behind-the-scenes of the English mystery series with a handsome young vicar at the center of local crimes and murders. A winning combination of a delightful amateur sleuth, articulate writing and engaging mysteries to solve.