Sep 6, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Grant Will Let Red Lake Invest in Microgrid System for Secondary School

A multi-million dollar grant will help the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians invest in an innovative, behind-the-meter microgrid system to provide electricity for a secondary school complex.

In turn, that will help the band build towards a larger cooperative network to offer energy sovereignty and resilience in rural, tribal communities.

The $3.15 million grant comes from the Department of Energy’s Local Government Energy Program. That program’s Communities Sparking Investment in Transformative Energy (C-SITE) funding opportunity supports federally recognized Indian tribes and local governments to implement clean energy projects and programs that provide direct community benefits, spark additional investments, meet community-identified priorities, and build local capacity.

In all, including Red Lake, 12 local governments and tribes will receive $31 million through the program.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Forgotten Heroes Ranges & Retreat to Host Fundraiser with Elected Officials

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Soccer Gets Blanked by Cloquet/Carlton at Home

Sports

Grand Rapids Girls’ Volleyball Wins in Straight Sets Over Duluth Denfeld

Sports

Bemidji Football Ready for Test with Cretin-Derham Hall