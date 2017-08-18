DONATE

Grant Funds Tribal Historic Preservation Offices In Minnesota

Haydee Clotter
Aug. 18 2017
In an effort to preserve tribal history ten Tribal Historic Preservation Offices in Minnesota have been awarded a grant of $285, 766.

The U.S. Deputy Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt with the National Park Service announced the distribution of $462,881 and the Tribal Historic Preservation Offices in Minnesota receiving funds include:

  • Bois Forte Band of Chippewa Indians ($29,000)
  • Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa ($28,596)
  • Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa ($27,456)
  • Leech Lake Band of Chippewa Indians ($32,634)
  • Lower Sioux Indian Community ($24,337)
  • Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Indians ($28,661)
  • Prairie Island Indian Community in the State of Minnesota ($24,526)
  • Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians ($33,107)
  • Upper Sioux Community ($24,232)
  • White Earth Band of Minnesota Chippewa ($33,217)

“These grants highlight the Department’s and the National Park Service’s commitment to preserving U.S. and tribal history and heritage,” Deputy Secretary Bernhardt said. “Through valuable partnerships, we are able to help communities and tribes protect the diverse historic places, culture, and traditions unique to our country for future generations.”

The funding is part of the $58 million the National Park Service has invested in the preservation efforts to every U.S. state, the District of Columbia, the U.S. territories and partnering nations this year.

 

