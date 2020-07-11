Grandpa’s Run For The Walleye Race Will Be Held Virtually This Year
The Grandpa’s Run for the Walleye is an annual race held in Crosslake where runners of all ages come out to help raise money to support the walleye population. This year, due to COVID-19 concerns, the 5k run will be held virtually.
The race was established 23 years ago in memory of Boots Buthman, who was an avid fisher that spent his summers in Crosslake. The proceeds for this year’s virtual race will go to area food shelves and first responders, and the virtual run will start and end at the Crosslake Community Center.
Runners have until July 12th to complete the race, and results can be submitted at runsignup.com.
