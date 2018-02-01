DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Grandparent Scam Returns To Area

Josh Peterson
Feb. 1 2018
Leave a Comment

A scam where someone claiming to be the grandchild of an elderly person and says they need money for an emergency or they are in jail has returned to Beltrami County.

According to a post from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the scam known as the Grandparent scam has had several people fall victim to this scam.

Authorities ask residents to talk to your elderly parents, grandparents, neighbors and friends… let them know this scam is going around. They are very elaborate and convincing. Some go so far as to look at personal information on social media sites and know family member’s names.

The sheriff’s office also says not send money to people you do not know.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Better Business Bureau Of Minnesota And North Dakota Names Top 10 Scams Of 2017

Protect Yourself: Credit Card Skimming Scam Growing In Minnesota

UPDATED: Hazardous Material Tanker Truck Involved In Crash On Highway 71

Small Business Scam Hits Morrison County

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

lamscomm said

Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Latest Story

Two-Vehicle Crash Seriously Injures Three

A head-on collision in Crosby on Wednesday Jan.31 around 1 p.m. seriously injured three people. According to the Minnesota State Patrol a Toyota
Posted on Feb. 1 2018

Latest Stories

Two-Vehicle Crash Seriously Injures Three

Posted on Feb. 1 2018

Itasca County Sheriff's Asking For Help To Catch Robbery Suspects

Posted on Feb. 1 2018

Republicans Fall Behind In Governor's Race Fundraising

Posted on Feb. 1 2018

Fire Death In Minnesota Jump To Highest Level Since 2002

Posted on Feb. 1 2018

Small Business Revolution Top 5 To Be Announced Feb. 13

Posted on Feb. 1 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.