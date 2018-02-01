Grandparent Scam Returns To Area

A scam where someone claiming to be the grandchild of an elderly person and says they need money for an emergency or they are in jail has returned to Beltrami County.

According to a post from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the scam known as the Grandparent scam has had several people fall victim to this scam.

Authorities ask residents to talk to your elderly parents, grandparents, neighbors and friends… let them know this scam is going around. They are very elaborate and convincing. Some go so far as to look at personal information on social media sites and know family member’s names.

The sheriff’s office also says not send money to people you do not know.