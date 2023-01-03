Grand Rapids Woman Sentenced for Defrauding Family’s Business

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Grand Rapids woman has been sentenced for felony theft after defrauding her family’s business.

According to court documents, Lynda Gillson was convicted on one out of nine counts of felony theft on Tuesday, Dec. 27 after originally being accused of stealing more than $200,000 from Glen’s Army Navy Store in Grand Rapids.

Gillson reported stole the money while working as the store’s bookkeeper from Sep. 2016 to Dec. 2016. Law enforcement was informed of Gillson’s actions after the store’s new bookkeeper noticed discrepancies in the financial records.

While Gillson initially denied stealing money to investigators, she could not provide an explanation as to why the unknown deposits in her banking account stopped following the end of her employment at Glen’s.

Gillson later pleaded guilty to felony theft in Nov. 2021. Terms of Gillson’s sentencing include supervised probation for five years and paying almost $80,000 in fines and fees.

