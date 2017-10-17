DONATE

Grand Rapids Woman Sentenced 30 Years For Decapitation

Sarah Winkelmann
Oct. 17 2017
GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — A Grand Rapids woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the decapitation of a Hibbing man.

The 23-year-woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. She’s accused of helping Joseph Thoresen assault and kill 20-year-old David Haiman after telling Thoresen that Haiman had sexually assaulted her. The Associated Press generally doesn’t name people who say they’re victims of sexual abuse.

Thoresen was sentenced to life in prison after the woman testified against him in the June 2016 slaying. Authorities say the woman was in Haiman’s car near Ball Club when Thoresen and Haiman got out and Thoresen hit Haiman with a baseball bat, stabbed him and beheaded him with a machete.

The woman led authorities to Haiman’s body and head.

