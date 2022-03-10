Grand Rapids Woman Facing Felony Charges After Drug Bust

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Grand Rapids woman is facing numerous felony drug charges after local authorities executed a search warrant and seized a large amount of marijuana and drug making materials.

On February 28, Grand Rapids police officers executed search warrants at a home and a vehicle in Grand Rapids after developing information that Larissa Nicole Thomson was involved in the illegal possession and sales of a large quantity of marijuana product. Officers seized 845 grams of marijuana and 878 grams of marijuana wax, along with packaging material, a digital scale, and other drug-related items.

Thomson was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and was transported to the Itasca County Jail. She has been charged with five counts of felony controlled substance crime.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today