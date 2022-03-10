Lakeland PBS

Grand Rapids Woman Facing Felony Charges After Drug Bust

Lakeland News — Mar. 9 2022

Photo Credit: Grand Rapids Police Department

A Grand Rapids woman is facing numerous felony drug charges after local authorities executed a search warrant and seized a large amount of marijuana and drug making materials.

On February 28, Grand Rapids police officers executed search warrants at a home and a vehicle in Grand Rapids after developing information that Larissa Nicole Thomson was involved in the illegal possession and sales of a large quantity of marijuana product. Officers seized 845 grams of marijuana and 878 grams of marijuana wax, along with packaging material, a digital scale, and other drug-related items.

Thomson was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and was transported to the Itasca County Jail. She has been charged with five counts of felony controlled substance crime.

