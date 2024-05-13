Grand Rapids Woman Charged with Drug-Related Felonies After Meth Bust

A 30-year-old Grand Rapids woman has been charged with two drug-related felonies after drug agents seized almost 19 grams of methamphetamine from her hotel room in Grand Rapids.

According to the criminal complaint, two children under the age of two were present in the hotel room, and no one else was there when deputies entered on May 9.

Emily Kocemba is charged with controlled substance crime in the first degree and methamphetamine-related crime involving children. She was arrested after Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team agents received information on a woman being involved in the sales of methamphetamine who was staying at a local hotel.

Kocemba made her first appearance in Itasca County Court on May 10. Her next court hearing is on May 22. She is being held on $100,000 bond or bail with no conditions or $50,000 bond or bail with conditions.