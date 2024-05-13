May 13, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Grand Rapids Woman Charged with Drug-Related Felonies After Meth Bust

Emily Kocemba Mugshot

Emily Kocemba (Credit: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office)

A 30-year-old Grand Rapids woman has been charged with two drug-related felonies after drug agents seized almost 19 grams of methamphetamine from her hotel room in Grand Rapids.

According to the criminal complaint, two children under the age of two were present in the hotel room, and no one else was there when deputies entered on May 9.

Emily Kocemba is charged with controlled substance crime in the first degree and methamphetamine-related crime involving children. She was arrested after Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team agents received information on a woman being involved in the sales of methamphetamine who was staying at a local hotel.

Kocemba made her first appearance in Itasca County Court on May 10. Her next court hearing is on May 22. She is being held on $100,000 bond or bail with no conditions or $50,000 bond or bail with conditions.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Bowlus Man on ATV Dies After Being Hit by Truck Near Upsala

Community

Andover Man Dies After His Motorcycle Hits Deer Near Aitkin

Health & Lifestyle

Air Quality Alert Issued for All of MN Due to Canadian Wildfires

Community

Florida Woman Dies in Itasca Co. After Being Struck by Unmanned Truck and Trailer