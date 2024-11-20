Grand Rapids Woman Charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide in Pedestrian’s Death

A Grand Rapids woman has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of a man who was walking on an Itasca County highway in July.

65-year-old Cynthia Arlene Martin was charged Tuesday in Itasca County Court with Criminal Vehicular Homicide–Driver Who Causes Collision Leaves Scene. Martin is currently the chair for the 8th Congressional District DFL and the vice chair for the Itasca County DFL, and she also previously served as chair for the latter organization.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, authorities believe Martin was driving west on Highway 169 near Nashwauk when she struck 19-year-old Carter Haithcock of Goodland. Around 6 a.m. the next day, Martin called 911 to report she may have been involving in an accident near Nashwauk and later told law enforcement she thought she may have hit an owl or turkey.

Investigators found extensive damage to the front of Martin’s vehicle, and a piece of fabric was in the hood that was consistent with the sweatshirt worn by Haithcock. They also found surveillance video from a gas station that showed a vehicle similar to the one she was driving that pulled over at the location Haithcock was hit and near the time they believe the collision occurred.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 26th.