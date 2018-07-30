Grand Rapids Woman Arrested For Selling Prescription Meds

A Grand Rapids woman is behind bars, after selling prescription drugs on the streets. The Grand Rapids Police Department and agents of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension concluded the several weeks long investigation this morning with the arrest of the woman.

“We take drug offenses very seriously and work closely with other law enforcement agencies,” said Investigator Jeremy Nelson. “This is an example of how effective this approach is.”

Officers of the Grand Rapids Police Department along with agents of the BCA purchased 1,777 prescription pills from the woman, 38, including Schedule II and Schedule IV controlled substances with a street value of $3,000. The woman was booked into the Itasca County Jail awaiting charging review by the county attorney. Her name has not been released.

“This offense, First Degree Sale of Controlled Substance, is a very serious charge,” said Grand Rapids Police Investigator Ashley Moran. “Thankfully we were able to get these substances off the streets before reaching our community and impacting lives of our residents.”