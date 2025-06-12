Grand Rapids’ Venditto, Brainerd’s Tautges Earn 1st Team All-State Softball Honors

The Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association announced this year’s All-State members, and Grand Rapids’ Adrienne Venditto was named 1st Team All-State for Class AAA. She was the Thunderhawks’ leadoff batter and regularly set her team up for success by getting on base with a .590 OBS and a 1.533 OPS.

Brainerd’s Mya Tautges also received 1st Team honors for Class AAAA. Tautges dominated in the circle with a 0.28 ERA and at the plate with a .480 BA, 9 HRs, and 24 RBIs.

Menahga pitcher Joie Koll was named 2nd Team All-State for Class AA. Wadena-Deer Creek 1st baseman Jenna Dykhoff and shortstop Jada Dykhoff received Class AA honorable mentions, as well as Park Rapids’ catcher Allie Rowland.