Jun 12, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Grand Rapids’ Venditto, Brainerd’s Tautges Earn 1st Team All-State Softball Honors

The Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association announced this year’s All-State members, and Grand Rapids’ Adrienne Venditto was named 1st Team All-State for Class AAA. She was the Thunderhawks’ leadoff batter and regularly set her team up for success by getting on base with a .590 OBS and a 1.533 OPS.

Brainerd’s Mya Tautges also received 1st Team honors for Class AAAA. Tautges dominated in the circle with a 0.28 ERA and at the plate with a .480 BA, 9 HRs, and 24 RBIs.

Menahga pitcher Joie Koll was named 2nd Team All-State for Class AA. Wadena-Deer Creek 1st baseman Jenna Dykhoff and shortstop Jada Dykhoff received Class AA honorable mentions, as well as Park Rapids’ catcher Allie Rowland.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Gaslin Garage 400x400

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Web Ads 400x400 11

Related News

Community

Lakeland News Anchors Square Off in 2nd Annual Bucky’s Celebrity Softball Game

News

Fishing Tips 2025: Mapping

Sports

Pierz Baseball Falls to Pine Island in Extras in Class AA Quarterfinal

Sports

State Track & Field: Park Rapids Girls’ 4×400 Relay, S-M’s Brownell Take 1st