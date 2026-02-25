Feb 25, 2026 | By: Sydney Dick

Grand Rapids Unified Students Have Halftime Basketball Shoot-Around

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

red lake airplane impoundment seized 2 thumbnail

02-25-2026

Education & Government

Roseau Pilot Rejects Red Lake Settlement Offer on Seized Plane

john tobias thumbnail

02-25-2026

Crime

Hubbard County Man Charged With Threatening to Kill State Senator

pequot lakes main street reconstruction project thumbnail

02-25-2026

Community

Pequot Lakes Downtown Reconstruction Project Broken Down Into 2 Phases

staples motley boys wrestling state team day 1 thumbnail

02-25-2026

Sports

State Wrestling: Staples-Motley Boys Dominate in Quarterfinals, Semis