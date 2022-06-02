Grand Rapids Student Arrested After Firearm was Discovered in Vehicle

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A student at Grand Rapids High School was arrested today after a firearm and ammunition were found in his vehicle at the school’s parking lot. Grand Rapids police officials say at no time were any threats made towards students or staff.

The firearm and ammunition were discovered when Grand Rapids High School administrators and Grand Rapids Police Department officers carried out an investigative search for a vaping device in the student’s vehicle.

The case remains under investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today