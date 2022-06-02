Lakeland PBS

Grand Rapids Student Arrested After Firearm, Ammo Discovered in Vehicle

Mary BalstadJun. 2 2022

A student at Grand Rapids High School was arrested today after a firearm and ammunition were found in his vehicle at the school’s parking lot.

Grand Rapids police officials say at no time were any threats made towards students or staff. The firearm and ammunition were discovered when Grand Rapids High School administrators and Grand Rapids Police Department officers carried out an investigative search for a vaping device in the student’s vehicle.

The case remains under investigation.

By — Mary Balstad

