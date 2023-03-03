Grand Rapids Snowmobile Crash Leaves 1 Dead

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A man was found dead at a snowmobile crash that occurred south of Grand Rapids.

According to a press release from the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, on March 2nd, 2023, at approximately 5:28 p.m. the department received a report of a snowmobile crash along the Driftskipper-Blandin Snowmobile Trail.

The snowmobile operator was reportedly rounding a corner and crashed into an oncoming groomer, which caused the man to be pinned underneath the groomer. Initial reports from the 911 caller also stated that the groomer became stuck and was unable to move.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, and his name is being withheld pending family notification.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Meds 1 Ambulance Service

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today