Grand Rapids Police Warning Public of DMV Impersonation Scam

grand rapids police warning dmv scam thumbnail

A post from the Grand Rapids Police Department showing an example text sent for this scam. (Screenshot: Facebook)

The Grand Rapids Police Department is alerting the public to an attempted scam text is being sent out around the area.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the text claims to be from the “Minnesota Department of Vehicle Administration” and asks the recipient to complete a payment for an outstanding traffic ticket. In Minnesota, that state agency is actually called Driver and Vehicle Services, or DVS.

The text claims the recipient’s vehicle registration will be suspended along with their driving privileges for 30 days unless a payment is made. The text also lists a link to a scam website, which the Grand Rapids Police Department urges the public not to visit.

If you receive a text or email similar to this, you can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 218-326-3464.

