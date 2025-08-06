Aug 6, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Grand Rapids Police Warning of Coyote with ‘Odd,’ ‘Aggressive’ Actions in City

grand rapids coyote warning map

A flyer telling Grand Rapids residents to avoid the trail system shown on the above map due to “odd behaviors” observed from a coyote in the city. (Credit: Grand Rapids Police Department)

The Grand Rapids Police Department is warning the public of a coyote with concerning behavior in the city.

Multiple people in the southwest portion of the city first reported the “aggressive actions” and “odd behaviors” of the coyote in late July. Since then, additional sightings were reported by multiple residents.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it is now partnering with the USDA and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to address the issue. With concerns of illness, USDA efforts will focus on capturing the coyote from the areas where most of the initial reports have originated.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the trail system south of the Mississippi River near Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital. Pet owners are strongly reminded to keep all pets on a short leash.

