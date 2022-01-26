Lakeland PBS

Grand Rapids Police Seeking Help in Locating Missing Man

Lakeland News — Jan. 25 2022

Douglas Hafar

The Grand Rapids Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Grand Rapids man.

69-year-old Douglas Hafar was last seen in December of 2021. Officers responded to Hafar’s home recently after the Postal Service reported that his mail was not being collected. Officers found Hafar’s vehicle but were unable to locate him.

Hafar is 5’6″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has medium-length red-gray hair and beard. Police officials say Hafar uses a cane to assist him in walking.

If you have any information about the location of Hafar, you are asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 218-326-3464.

By — Lakeland News

