Lakeland PBS

Grand Rapids Police Request Public Assistance in Locating Missing Woman

Mary BalstadMay. 24 2023

Debra Lynn Hagenbuck
Credit: Grand Rapids Police Department

The Grand Rapids Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to law enforcement, Debra Lynn Hagenbuck, 68, is currently missing. She is described as 5’10”, weighs about 200 pounds, and has blue eyes and dark brown hair. Law enforcement reports she was last wearing a gray shirt and khaki capri pants. Hagenbuck was last seen yesterday around 12:30 p.m. near the 16000th block of Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. She was walking southbound from this location.

If anyone has any information, contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (218) 326-3464.

By — Mary Balstad

