Update: Missing Grand Rapids Woman Found Safe

Mary BalstadMay. 24 2023

Debra Lynn Hagenbuck
Credit: Grand Rapids Police Department

Debra Lynn Hagenbuck
Update 5/25/23: The Grand Rapids Police Department reports that Debra Hagenbuck was found alive and well after a police investigation. The department also thanked the public for calling in tips and police sightings of Hagenbuck in the past two days.

Original Story: The Grand Rapids Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Debra Lynn Hagenbuck, 68, is currently missing. She is described as 5’10”, weighs about 200 pounds, and has blue eyes and dark brown hair. Law enforcement reports she was last wearing a gray shirt and khaki capri pants.

According to the Minnesota BCA, Hagenbuck was last seen Tuesday, May 23rd around 1:30 p.m. on foot near the Walmart on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A report from the Grand Rapids Police Department released earlier today says she was seen at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 16000th block of Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids and was walking southbound from this location.

If anyone has any information, contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (218) 326-3464.

