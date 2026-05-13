May 13, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Grand Rapids Police K-9 Attacks, Injures Another Dog While Off-Duty

An off-duty Grand Rapids Police K-9 attacked and seriously injured another dog last night.

According to a press release from the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Murphy left his yard and attacked another dog who was leashed and out for a walk. The other dog sustained significant injury and received medical care.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Andy Morgan says his department is continuing to work with pet owners and is committed to better understanding the event to ensure it never happens again.

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