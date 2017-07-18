Grand Rapids Police Investigating Damage To Jewelry Store Sign

The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a person seen damaging property at a jewelry store.

A representative for the department says that the incident happened on Saturday at 12:42 AM. A person can be seen ripping off signage from the Mississippi Diamond Jewelers on NW 3rd St.

More information about the person was not immediately available.

Possible charges against the person could include criminal damage of property.

If you can identify this individual, please contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 218-326-3464.