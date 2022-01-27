Lakeland PBS

Grand Rapids Police Find Body Thought to Be Missing Man

Lakeland News — Jan. 26 2022

One day after sending out a press release seeking information about a missing man, authorities in Grand Rapids have found a body they believe could be that man.

Douglas Hafar

69-year-old Douglas Hafar was last seen in December of 2021. Officers responded to Hafar’s home recently after the Postal Service reported that his mail was not being collected. Officer’s found Hafar’s vehicle but were unable to locate him.

Today, a new press release from the Grand Rapids Police Department said authorities searched the property of a missing man in Grand rapids and located that man’s body.

Grand Rapids Police Captain Kevin Ott told Lakeland News they suspect the body is Hafar, but until it is confirmed by the medical examiner’s office, they are not officially reporting that it is him. The release said it does not appear that foul play is involved.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Grand Rapids Police Seeking Help in Locating Missing Man

Moorhead Police: Poison Gas That Killed 7 Came from Furnace

Serious Concerns in Itasca County Due to COVID-19 Spiking Again

In Search for Nevaeh Kingbird, Police Warn of False Info on Social Media

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.