Grand Rapids Police Find Body Thought to Be Missing Man
One day after sending out a press release seeking information about a missing man, authorities in Grand Rapids have found a body they believe could be that man.
69-year-old Douglas Hafar was last seen in December of 2021. Officers responded to Hafar’s home recently after the Postal Service reported that his mail was not being collected. Officer’s found Hafar’s vehicle but were unable to locate him.
Today, a new press release from the Grand Rapids Police Department said authorities searched the property of a missing man in Grand rapids and located that man’s body.
Grand Rapids Police Captain Kevin Ott told Lakeland News they suspect the body is Hafar, but until it is confirmed by the medical examiner’s office, they are not officially reporting that it is him. The release said it does not appear that foul play is involved.
