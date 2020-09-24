Lakeland PBS

Grand Rapids Police Asking for Help in Locating Guns Stolen From Store

Lakeland News — Sep. 23 2020

Police in Grand Rapids are asking for the public’s help in locating some guns stolen from a retail store last weekend.

Authorities say a man used a large rock to break the front door of Glen’s Army Navy on Saturday night around midnight. The suspect got away with 14 handguns. Investigators say six of the guns have been located, but they’re still looking for the other eight.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 218-326-3464.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

