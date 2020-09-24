Grand Rapids Police Asking for Help in Locating Guns Stolen From Store

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Police in Grand Rapids are asking for the public’s help in locating some guns stolen from a retail store last weekend.

Authorities say a man used a large rock to break the front door of Glen’s Army Navy on Saturday night around midnight. The suspect got away with 14 handguns. Investigators say six of the guns have been located, but they’re still looking for the other eight.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 218-326-3464.

