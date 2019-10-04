Grand Rapids Named One Of The Best Places To Live In The US

Grand Rapids, along with other cities such as Beverly Hills and Whitefish, MT, was named one of the top 50 places to live in the United States.

Megan Christianson, Destination Marketing Organization Executive Director, stated, “So they had lots of factors that they calculated on employment rate, crime, cost of living, average income, household income, average cost of house, schools, what the schools, what the graduation rates are, so there are many factors that go into it.”

Employment rates are as low as 0.6 percent and goods and services are about 8 percent less expensive than they are nationwide.

“One of the things that people come and do here is obviously the outdoor recreation. But our art and culture and our history is just as wonderful,” said Christianson.

The town is also known for its beautiful and creative artwork. Artists in the area are extremely passionate and involved about the history and its future of rural America.

Michele Anderson, Springboard for the Rural Program Director, stated, “We were looking for a community to host this year’s summit, we really wanted a place that is an example of how the arts can help a community move forward, and meet its potential, engage people, benefit the economy, and so Grand Rapids has all that and more.”

According to Explore Minnesota Tourism, people who visit Minnesota are 76 percent more likely to relocate to the state. That’s because Minnesota, specifically Grand Rapids, has an endless amount of opportunities for business, schools and fun.

“So we feel that the abundance of outdoor facilities allows people to have that great work balance. It is a great place to work, live and play, but it’s also a great place to raise a family,” said Christianson.

It’s no secret that the beautiful place of Grand Rapids is known for its culture, history and more. But to its residents, it’s known as a community. So, next time the next time you’re planning a vacation, keep Grand Rapids on the list.