Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Grand Rapids Named One Of The Best Places To Live In The US

Oct. 3 2019

Grand Rapids, along with other cities such as Beverly Hills and Whitefish, MT, was named one of the top 50 places to live in the United States.

Megan Christianson, Destination Marketing Organization Executive Director, stated, “So they had lots of factors that they calculated on employment rate, crime, cost of living, average income, household income, average cost of house, schools, what the schools, what the graduation rates are, so there are many factors that go into it.”

Employment rates are as low as 0.6 percent and goods and services are about 8 percent less expensive than they are nationwide.

“One of the things that people come and do here is obviously the outdoor recreation. But our art and culture and our history is just as wonderful,” said Christianson.

The town is also known for its beautiful and creative artwork. Artists in the area are extremely passionate and involved about the history and its future of rural America.

Michele Anderson, Springboard for the Rural Program Director, stated, “We were looking for a community to host this year’s summit, we really wanted a place that is an example of how the arts can help a community move forward, and meet its potential, engage people, benefit the economy, and so Grand Rapids has all that and more.”

According to Explore Minnesota Tourism, people who visit Minnesota are 76 percent more likely to relocate to the state. That’s because Minnesota, specifically Grand Rapids, has an endless amount of opportunities for business, schools and fun.

“So we feel that the abundance of outdoor facilities allows people to have that great work balance. It is a great place to work, live and play, but it’s also a great place to raise a family,” said Christianson.

It’s no secret that the beautiful place of Grand Rapids is known for its culture, history and more. But to its residents, it’s known as a community. So, next time the next time you’re planning a vacation, keep Grand Rapids on the list.

Destiny Wiggins

Contact Lakeland News

Destiny Wiggins
dwiggins@lptv.org

Related Posts

Airplane Makes Emergency Landing In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids VFW Baseball Wins Big Against Forest Lake

“We Are Water” Traveling Exhibit Makes Final Stop In Grand Rapids

23rd Annual Anishinaabe Spirit Run Kicks Off In Red Lake

Latest Story

Baxter Native Quinn Nystrom Announces Candidacy For Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District

Baxter native and Democrat Quinn Nystrom announced her candidacy for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District on Thursday. Nystrom is the
Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Latest Stories

Baxter Native Quinn Nystrom Announces Candidacy For Minnesota's 8th Congressional District

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Bemidji Alliance Responds Back

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Chippewa National Forest Signs Agreement with Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe on Shared Stewardship

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Cass County Missing Person Investigation

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Highway 210 Between Brainerd And Ironton Officially Opens To Traffic

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.