Grand Rapids Man Will Receive Settlement For Wrongful Arrest
St. Louis County approved an out-of-court-settlement of $20,000 for arresting and jailing the wrong man.
Ronald Gary Gustafson will also receive $22,500 from the city of Duluth and will get an additional $15,000 from Itasca County as a part of the negotiated settlement.
The city of Duluth issued a warrant for a Ronald Joel Gustafson for failing to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of tampering with a motor vehicle. The wrong Gustafson was arrested on May 8, 2015 in Grand Rapids and then spent 5 days in 3 different jails before realizing he was mistaken for another man with the same name.
Gustafson suffered health issues after being released and alleged he was denied medications while in custody.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More
You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More
Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More
We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More