Grand Rapids Man Injured in OHV Crash

A Grand Rapids man is injured after crashing an off Highway Vehicle (OHV) Friday evening.

On Friday, September 22, at approximately 5:11 P.M. the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch center received information regarding an OHV crash at the junction of the Flowing Well Road and the Flowing Well Trail in Kelliher Township, located approximately 50 miles northeast of Bemidji.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Adam G. Laney of Grand Rapids was operating a 2016 Bombardier Outlander when he was traveling westbound on the Flowing Well Trail and failed to negotiate a turn.

It is unknown whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

Laney was treated at the scene by Blackduck Ambulance and flown from the scene by Sanford Airmed helicopter with unknown injuries.

No other information is available to the extent of injuries or current medical status of Laney.