Grand Rapids Man Drowns after Falling out of Boat in Little Splithand Lake

A man is dead after falling out of a boat in rural Itasca County. According to a release from the Itasca County Sheriffs Office, on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at approximately 3:52 pm, Itasca County Sheriff Dispatch received a 911 call reporting 30-year-old, Dustin Kurt Bonham, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota had fallen out of his boat and not resurfaced on Little Splithand Lake located in rural Itasca County.

Bonham’s body was located on Monday, June 28th, 2021 at approximately 8:30 pm. His body was recovered by using a remote underwater vehicle from the Itasca County Dive and Search and Rescue Teams.

Bonham was not wearing a life jacket and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

