Grand Rapids Man Charged With Multiple Counts Of Possession And Sale Of Controlled Substances

May. 9 2019

A Grand Rapids man appeared in Itasca County Court Thursday and was charged with multiple counts of possession and the sale of controlled substances.

According to the Itasca County Attorney’s Office, 54-year-old Bobby Joe Highland was charged with two counts of felony first-degree sale of controlled substances, one count of felony first-degree possession of controlled substances, and one count of felony fifth-degree possession of controlled substances.

The maximum penalty for the first degree crimes is 30 years in prison. These charges follow an investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department and involve the possession and sale of methamphetamine and marijuana in Itasca County.

According to the criminal complaint, the Grand Rapids Police Department began investigating Highland in March of 2019. During the course of the investigation, four separate controlled buys of methamphetamine were made from Highland at his residence on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids between March 27 and May 6, 2019.

The court ordered bail, as recommended by the state, is set at $200,000 without conditions and $100,000 with conditions. Highland’s next court appearance is set for May 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.

Rachel Johnson

