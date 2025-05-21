Grand Rapids Man Charged with Animal Mistreatment After Piles of Dead Goats Found

A 42-year-old Grand Rapids man is charged with 20 counts of animal mistreatment.

Jacob Langeslag is accused of neglecting to care for 140 goats he owned, which resulted in the deaths of 92 of them. Langeslag was charged in Itasca County Court on Tuesday with:

14 counts of animal torture,

three counts of overwork–mistreat animals,

and three counts of animal health–disposal of domestic animal carcasses by burial or burning.

According to court documents, a Bovey man allowed Langeslag to keep his goats at his property to help manage shrubs and brush. But Langeslag allegedly neglected to care for the goats, and authorities found three piles of dead goats at the property last February.

The surviving goats were relocated to a farm where they could be cared for.

Langeslag is scheduled to be back in court for a Rule 8 hearing on May 28th.