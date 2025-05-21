May 22, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Grand Rapids Man Charged with Animal Mistreatment After Piles of Dead Goats Found

jacob langeslag cg ns

Jacob Langeslag

A 42-year-old Grand Rapids man is charged with 20 counts of animal mistreatment.

Jacob Langeslag is accused of neglecting to care for 140 goats he owned, which resulted in the deaths of 92 of them. Langeslag was charged in Itasca County Court on Tuesday with:

  • 14 counts of animal torture,
  • three counts of overwork–mistreat animals,
  • and three counts of animal health–disposal of domestic animal carcasses by burial or burning.

According to court documents, a Bovey man allowed Langeslag to keep his goats at his property to help manage shrubs and brush. But Langeslag allegedly neglected to care for the goats, and authorities found three piles of dead goats at the property last February.

The surviving goats were relocated to a farm where they could be cared for.

Langeslag is scheduled to be back in court for a Rule 8 hearing on May 28th.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

Mothers Day First City

Hearing Wellness

Related News

News

Help Sought in Locating Missing Man Last Seen in Kelliher

Environment

Firefighters Making Progress on NE MN Wildfires Despite Gusty Winds

Environment

Program That Fixes Car Emissions Systems for Free Expands to Grand Rapids

Education & Government

High School Softball Players Sue MN Officials Over Trans Athlete Policy