Grand Rapids Man Arrested in Connection with Vehicle/Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Near Waubun

Lakeland News — Nov. 21 2023

A 35-year-old Grand Rapids man has been arrested in connection with a vehicle/pedestrian hit-and-run collision near Waubun.

According to the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, a 27-year-old woman from Lengby was struck by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highways 59 and 113. Rainey Midbo was life flighted to Fargo with serious injuries, where her condition is unknown.

Spence Bilden

Witnesses saw a black SUV continue southbound on Highway 59, and a deputy from Becker County located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle had front end damage and a light out.

The driver, Spence Bilden of Grand Rapids, told the deputy he had hit a deer, but the deputy deteced signs of impairment and conducted field sobriety tests that showed Bilden was under the influence of alcohol. Bilden’s preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of .33, which is more than four times the legal limit.

Bilden was arrested for criminal vehicular operation and leaving the scene of an accident.

