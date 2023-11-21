Grand Rapids Man Arrested in Connection with Vehicle/Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Near Waubun

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 35-year-old Grand Rapids man has been arrested in connection with a vehicle/pedestrian hit-and-run collision near Waubun.

According to the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, a 27-year-old woman from Lengby was struck by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highways 59 and 113. Rainey Midbo was life flighted to Fargo with serious injuries, where her condition is unknown.

Witnesses saw a black SUV continue southbound on Highway 59, and a deputy from Becker County located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle had front end damage and a light out.

The driver, Spence Bilden of Grand Rapids, told the deputy he had hit a deer, but the deputy deteced signs of impairment and conducted field sobriety tests that showed Bilden was under the influence of alcohol. Bilden’s preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of .33, which is more than four times the legal limit.

Bilden was arrested for criminal vehicular operation and leaving the scene of an accident.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today