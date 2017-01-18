Grand Rapids Man Arrested For Homicide
A Grand Rapids man is under arrest as authorities investigate a homicide in Hibbing, according to the Associated Press.
Officers were called to check on a man who didn’t show up for work on Tuesday. The victim’s body was found in his apartment Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect, 32, was arrested Tuesday evening and is being held on suspicion of second-degree intentional homicide.
