Grand Rapids Man Accused Of Murder Found Competent

Josh Peterson
Jul. 14 2017
St. Louis County Jail: Benjamin David Lundquist

A Grand Rapids man accused of a Hibbing murder was found competent to proceed in court.

Benjamin David Lundquist, 32, is accused of stabbing and killing Joel Dean Gangness, 54, inside a Hibbing apartment building last January.

Lundquist’s case had been on hold since January, when a judge ordered the mental health evaluation.

According to the criminal complaint, Lundquist allegedly admitted that he knocked on Gangness’ door and confronted him at random, then stabbed and bludgeoned the victim because “Jesus directed him to do it.”

Forum News Service reports that court-appointed psychologist, Dr. James Alsdurf, concluded that Lundquist is capable of understanding the court proceedings and participating in his own defense.

Lundquist’s next court appearance is on August 10.

Lundquist is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on $1 million bail.

